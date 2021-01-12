ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old man, Moses Peter, has been remanded in prison by the Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter.

Mr Peter was also accused of impregnating the teenage daughter.

The police prosecutor, Jimoh Amuda, told the court on Tuesday that Mr Peter committed the offence between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The action is contrary to Sections 31 and 32 of the Child’s Right Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

A charge sheet as seen by PREMIUM TIMES read: “That you Peter Moses, between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17, and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy (sic), thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child Rights Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

When asked to take a plea, Mr Peter pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him.

He also appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy on him.

Following his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Amuda asked the court for an adjournment, saying the adjournment would allow him to seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, F. O. Omofolarin, ordered Mr Peter be remanded in the correctional centre in Akure pending the outcome of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ legal advice.

He adjourned the case to February 21, 2021 for mention.