Some workers at the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission have protested the dismissal of 21 staff members of the assembly for offences including irregular appointment and absenteeism.

The assembly service commission chair, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, said the 21 workers were dismissed following petitions from members of staff on allegations of absenteeism, arbitrary promotion and placement of officers above colleagues without regard to the scheme of the service.

“We discovered some irregularities ranging from hiding, alteration and mutilation of files, advancement of staffs without due process, appointees illegally retained in the system after expiration of tenure, arbitrary transfer of service without cognate experience, overage staff members, irregular appointments/promotion of staff without approval, cases of forgeries, arbitrary placement of officers with utter disregard to scheme of service, etc”

“The outcome of the report has since been discussed with the management staff of the Commission and the leadership of the state chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

“The Commission wishes to stress that the routine staff audit was carried out in good faith without any intention of vendetta, witch-hunt or victimization against anyone.

“It is equally important to note that the exercise will assist the Commission to restructure, reposition and bridge the generational gap in the establishment”, his statement read.

Not pleased with their dismissal, some labour leaders in the state staged a protest at the premises of the assembly complex.

Speaking on behalf of the sacked staff, the Secretary of the Ekiti State Joint Negotiating Council, Gbenga Olowoyo, said it was unjust for the assembly service commission to ask the Accountant General to stop the salaries of the workers and also denied them opportunity to enter the complex despite being on the payroll for 10 years.

“We are not saying the Commission cannot Audit its staff, but it has to be with human face. We are going to fight to the end. We are not afraid of victimisation. All the workers in the civil service will join them in solidarity. We are building careers here and we won’t allow any politician to destroy us”.

In addition, the Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Lawrence Kuloogun, said the workers’ dismissal would not be tolerated.

“The Commission must reverse the dismissal. They must withdraw the sack letters given to our workers. We must be encouraged to live good and worthy lives.”