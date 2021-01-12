ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of Power and Steel, Wole Oyelese, has accused the National Chair of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, of being responsible for the feud between a former governor of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Mr Oyelese, a chieftain of the PDP, made the allegations in a statement shared with journalists on Tuesday at Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES has on several occasions reported the feud between Messrs Fayose and Makinde.

The disagreement between the duo is connected to the leadership of the party in the South-West.

While Mr Makinde has consistently claimed to be the leader of the party in South-West, Mr Fayose disagreed, saying the Oyo state governor is a ‘baby-politician’.

Despite the fight between the two politicians, Mr Secondus has reportedly not made any attempt to reconcile the two politicians.

The former minister, however, accused Mr Secondus of being selfish and more interested in becoming the chairperson of the party for the second term than the unity of the opposition party.

“There is hardly any state where there is amity among the members except in those areas where the leaders of the party are handling the situation with maturity. In this kind of situation, it is quite unimaginable that the chairman of the party will maintain such an undignified silence in the face of serious danger.”

“It is daily becoming clear that the party is being torn apart by the same individuals who are expected to weld it together. The issue of party organisation does not appear to have much meaning to the chairman as he appears to take a special interest in encouraging factions.”

“The situation we have in the South West which appears intractable is needless and should not be allowed to fester any further. The politics of survival and assertion currently going on is not in the best interest of the party as the loyal members stand to lose out.”

He stressed that if the crisis persists, it may be difficult for the party to retain the only state it won in the southwest during the 2019 elections.

“With the current position of things, there is hardly any state that the PDP can be sure of winning in the South West in upcoming elections. Political neophytes and dreamers may think and say otherwise, but the reality is stark enough to the discerning ones.”

He concluded by advising Mr Secondus to ensure that the crisis within the PDP in Southwest is resolved as soon as possible in preparation for 2023.