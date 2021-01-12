ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the conviction of 243 people arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, led his men to parade 243 violators arrested at various night clubs in the state on Sunday.

The 243 violators were charged before a mobile court for breaching the state order and were fined N20,000 each.

Confirming this to our correspondent, the state police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the violators were tried by a mobile court presided by two magistrates.

“234 among those tried have met their bail conditions immediately while the remaining nine were taken to the task force office in Oshodi, where their bail conditions were later met,” he said.

Mr Adejobi in a separate statement on Monday said 43 night clubbers were again arrested on Sunday evening for breaching coronavirus protocols at the Eclipse Night Club in Victoria Island.

“In continuation of its enforcement of COVID-19 protocols/guidelines in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command arrested 43 clubbers, including strippers, at the Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who has already ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department in the command to be on the prowl for violators of the preventive protocols and orders of the government on halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reiterates his zero tolerance for violation of the protocols.

“The police operatives attached to the Maroko Division of the state, on the orders of the CP, went after the deviant clubbers and got them arrested in the club while clustering and clubbing without any regard for the COVID-19 protocols.”

The police also warned club owners not to encourage disregard for the protocols in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in preparation of the second wave of coronavirus, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned public gatherings.

Despite the rise in figures of victims contracting the virus, many residents continue to appear non-challant to the protocols in place to check the pandemic.