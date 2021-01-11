ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University of Technology, Akure ( FUTA), said academic activities will resume on January 18 for its students after 10 months of staying at home due to the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Adegbenro Adebayo, the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol of the university, on Monday in Akure.

The statement stated, “The Senate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, at its meeting of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, has given approval for the resumption of academic activities from Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

“By this notice, students are expected back on campus on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021,” the statement read.

He, however, warned that students should not return to campus, under any guise, before the date of resumption.

According to him, in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, all returning students are advised to strictly adhere to all safety precautions, protocols and guidelines put in place by the university.

He tasked students to come with their facemasks which must be worn at all times in and around the university.

“The wearing of face masks and rule of social distancing will be strictly enforced, while the university will provide sanitizer and hand washing points at strategic places across the campus.

“However, students are also advised to come with their personal hand sanitizer,” he said in the statement.

