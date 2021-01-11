ADVERTISEMENT

Following the cancellation of the process for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU) by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week, an acting vice-chancellor has been elected for the institution.

The former deputy vice-chancellor (Administration) of the school, Oyedamola Oke, was elected the acting vice-chancellor in a university senate election that took place on Monday.

He scored 61 votes to beat his contender, Wahah Ellias, the deputy vice-chancellor (academics) who had 51 votes.

The election process was presided by Abiodun Adewuya who is currently the acting provost of the College of Health Sciences.

Mr Adewuya was elected Protem Chair of the Senate on Monday and the two DVCs showed interest in the position.

Last Friday, the chief press secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately.

This was as a result of petitions arising from the selection process of the vice-chancellor by the Governing Council.

“After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process,” the statement read.