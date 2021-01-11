The Federal Road Safety Corps in Osun on Monday said a road accident has claimed one life on Osogbo-Gbogan road, due to speeding and non-adherence to the road traffic regulations.
The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement by the command spokeswoman, Agnes Ogungbemi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.
Ms Ibrahim said the deceased lost his life after a vehicle with an unknown registration number collided with his motorcycle “and ran away without stopping to face the consequence of his action.”
“The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday on the Osogbo-Gbongan expressway, after the Adolak filling station, Sekona,” she said .
According to her, the traffic situation has returned to normalcy, while the body of the deceased has been taken to LAUTECH mortuary by the FRSC ambulance.
Ms Ibrahim, however, cautioned road users to remember that safety is a shared responsibility which must not be left in the hands of the commission alone. (NAN)
