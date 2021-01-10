ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Operation Amotekun, has spoken on the killing of some armed herders at Okebi village, Aiyede area in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant of the local police, Olayinka Olayanju, who spoke at a press conference in Ibadan on Sunday, said his operatives went on a raid in four local government areas when the incident happened.

He also confirmed that the Amotekun operatives killed three people in the process.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that seven people were allegedly killed on Saturday morning when Amotekun operatives visited the village in search of suspected kidnappers in the axis.

Sources within Amotekun in the state and in the community where the incident occurred spoke of seven persons being killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, did not respond to this newspaper’s calls and text messages on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Amotekun commandant, Mr Olayanju, said Saturday’s raid was in response to the incessant reports of killings and kidnapping in the area.

According to him, suspected terrorists attacked the Amotekun team in the forest and three people were killed by the corps.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.”

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyede, they were attacked and a gun battle ensued, which led to the death of three of the attackers. One of our men sustained injuries.”

“The incessant kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives necessitated the planning of a clearance operation in Lanlate, Igbo Ora, Igangan, Iganna and Aiyegun general areas in Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North as well as Iwajowa Local Government Areas.”

“There were six teams in all comprising members of Amotekun, vigilantes, hunters and Miyetti Allah Vigilante.

“All the six teams had elements of these groups (joint team). However, at Igbo Ora, one of the teams had an encounter with two armed men, effected their arrest and recovered one double barrel rifle.

“All suspects and weapons were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Magoro Police Station, Igbo Ora at about 9 am on Saturday.

“In a related development, another team was attacked at about 9.30am in Igangan forest, Ibarapa North, while on the clearance operations at a settlement. The attack was repelled, resulting in serious injury to one member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and three other suspects. Two dane guns were recovered at the scene.

“In Iwajowa LGA, one of the teams also arrested a kidnap kingpin operating around Aiyegun axis. He was arrested with a locally made pistol and cartridges. The operation was suspended at about 12 noon on Saturday to allow for further stock-taking,” the statement read.