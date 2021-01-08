ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, intensified public advocacy and sensitisation to the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19.

This was done through interaction between the staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, led by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Toyin Adeni-Awosika, and members of the public.

The sensitisation team engaged members of the public at markets, motor mechanic workshops, garages and parks at Agege, Ojota, Ikeja, Ogba, Alausa Secretariat and environs.

They addressed the people and obtained feedback, just as essential Information, Education and Communication materials such as flyers and posters were distributed.

Mr Adeni-Awosika said there was the need for adherence to guidelines stipulated by the government to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

According to him, the state government is dismayed with the flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols by members of the public.

“People mingle without adherence to physical distancing, face masks are not worn in public places, while hand sanitisers are absent in most public and private institutions.

“Such practices expose individuals to COVID-19. Everyone must take responsibility to stop the spread of this deadly virus by obeying all guidelines. COVID -19 is real,´´ he said.

Mr Adeni-Awosika advised transport operators to always check the temperature of commuters and to desist from flouting physical distancing protocols relating to the number of passengers allowed in their commercial vehicles.

During the sensitisation, fliers were also distributed to pedestrians and motorists at the various locations.

Traditional, religious and opinion leaders in communities, Community Development Committees and Community Development Associations were enjoined to influence their followers to abide by government directives, in order to end the pandemic.

(NAN)