The Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, on Wednesday described the death of its third Pro-Chancellor and member of the Board of Trustees, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as a rude shock.

Mr Ibidapo-Obe, a professor of Systems Engineering, was appointed Pro-Chancellor of the 15-year-old faith-based university owned by the Apostolic Faith Mission, West and Central Africa (WECA) on August 23, 2018.

The Vice-Chancellor, Crawford University, Reuben Kolo, in a statement, said the institution had been thrown into deep mourning with the news of the death of the 71-year-old ebullient academic.

“Ibidapo-Obe served meritoriously as the Chairman of Council since his appointment into that exalted office about two years ago and was also a member of the university’s BoT.

“Prior to that appointment, Prof Ibidapo-Obe had been an illustrious member of council of the university since Sept.14, 2010,” Mr Kolo, a professor, said.

The vice-chancellor described the late professor emeritus as a philanthropist and warm-hearted man who had contributed immensely to the growth of Crawford University.

“Ibidapo-Obe was a philanthropist of note, and will specially be remembered for his uncommon contributions to several projects in Crawford university, and in particular, the Staff Legacy Building.

“Also, his exemplary leadership acumen, humane and humble disposition, dedication to service and well-articulated contributions to issues on council and the board were not only outstanding but legendary.

“His wealth of experience, innate intelligence and unalloyed passion for the development of the university will ever be treasured.

“Even his remarkable address at the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the university held less than a month ago still reverberates,” he said.

Mr Kolo prayed God to grant repose to his soul and “pour His balm to soothe the hearts of the bereaved family and the Crawford University community.”

Mr Ibidapo-Obe, who died on January 3, was born on July 5, 1949, and graduated from the University of Lagos in 1971 with a 1st Class Honours degree in Mathematics.

He obtained a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics and a PhD in Applied Mechanics/Systems from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, in 1976.

He served as a two-term Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and as Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Ndufu Alike-Ikwo, Ebonyi State.

Until his death, Mr Ibidapo-Obe was the Pro-Chancellor & Chairman of Council of two other universities, aside Crawford University – First Technical University, Ibadan, and African University of Science & Technology, Abuja.

(NAN)