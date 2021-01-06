ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government has ordered that all schools in the state should resume for the continuation of the 2020/2021 first term academic session on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening in a statement by the Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Education, Kehinde Olaniyan.

He said the state reached the decision following the advice of the federal government that schools in the state should resume the continuation of the 2020/2021 first term academic session.

Mr Olaniyan said teachers should resume on Monday, January 11 in preparation for the pupils’ and students’ resumption.

“This is to inform the General Public particularly Parents, Guardians, School Heads and Proprietors of Public and Private schools that in line with the Federal Government advise on school resumption which is embraced by most states of the federation the Hon Commissioner for Education has directed Public and Private Schools Primary and Secondary) in Osun State to resume schooling for the continuation of 1st term 2020 2021 academic session on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Teachers are to resume on Monday 11th January 2021 in preparation for pupils/students resumption on the 18th January 2021.

“Consequently the School Calendar has been adjusted by two weeks as a result of the change in resumption date therefore schools will now go on the 1st term vacation on 5th March 2021 as against 19th February 2021”.

The state government ordered the closure of schools following a rise in cases of COVID-19 in December and in preparation for the second wave of the pandemic.