A resident identified as Monsuru Aderoju has reportedly been abducted by suspected herdsmen in Igangan axis of Ibarapa area, Oyo State.
Mr Aderoju’s abduction was confirmed on Tuesday by Oladokun Oladiran, the convener of an advocacy group called Igangan Development Advocates.
The victim, a popular cassava dealer in the community, who resides in Oke Agbède, Igangan, was whisked away on Monday evening.
Confirming the abduction, Mr Oladiran said the victim was kidnapped after the 8:00 p.m. Islamic prayer.
“Two of the suspected kidnappers attended the same prayer session with the victim but they were not thought to be threats until the incident unfolded because they had strange faces”, he said.
The recent development brings the total number of kidnap cases in the axis to five in the last three weeks.
When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, asked to be given more time to have updates on the incident.
PREMIUM TIMES last year reported how armed herdsmen are killing and kidnapping the residents of Ibarapa in Oyo State for ransom.
After the report, the police promised to strengthen the security of lives and property in the area but nothing seems to have changed.
Following insecurity in the state, the state government inaugurated Oyo State Security Network also known as Amotekun.
