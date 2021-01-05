ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo are on a trail of one Temitọpẹ Adeniyi, who allegedly kidnapped and escaped with the newborn child of her secret lover, Wasiu Mamukuyomi, in Oke-Bola area of Ondo town, in Ondo State.

Ms Adeniyi was serving as an apprentice to Mr Mamukuyomi’s wife, Stella, a tailor and who was at the time unaware that the lady was her husband’s mistress.

Mr Mamukuyomi had brought the lady to his wife sometime in December last year for the purpose of learning the sewing trade.

Mrs Mamukuyomi, while narrating her ordeal, said her husband brought the lady to her as an apprentice.

She said she had observed a strange relationship between her husband and her apprentice and she suspected that her husband was lying about his relationship with the lady.

“My husband brought the lady to me on the 3rd of December, 2020 to train her in tailoring,” she said.

“But I noticed that the lady and my husband usually communicate on phone whenever we were together in the shop.

“On Saturday, 2nd of January, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS stand.

“But she never returned, as she escaped with the newborn baby and my ATM card.

“After disappearing with my baby, I put a call to my husband severally to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to pick my numerous calls.

“My husband was almost lynched by irate mob, when he came back from work and did not show concern for the missing baby.”

“My husband was later taken to Ẹnuọwa police station in Ondo, where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend.

“He also confessed that he was the one who rented a room apartment for her at Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child.”

Police spokesperson, Leo Tee-Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said Mr Mamukuyomi had been arrested and was assisting the police in the investigation.

He said he was suspected to have aided the kidnap of the child, but further investigations would establish the facts.

“We are currently on the trail of the lady who stole the child, but we have arrested one suspect, who may have aided the crime,” he said.