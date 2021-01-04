ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the killing of three individuals in Ibarapa axis of state by some gunmen.

It was reported that three people, a businesswoman and two nine-year-old cousins were killed by unknown gunmen, at Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state last week.

Also, a medical practitioner identified as Doctor Akinyele, was kidnapped at Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government on January 2, 2021.

According to a statement by the state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, some suspects have been arrested through the collaborative efforts of the police and other local security agents.

“Investigation has commenced and the outcome will be made public in due time. Furthermore, intensive manhunt is still ongoing around the area to arrest other fleeing suspects (if any) and at the same time, massive deployment is (being done) to restore confidence to the community in particular and the whole Ibarapa axis in general.”

“The abduction of Dr. Akindele in his hospital, though not officially reported to the Divisional Police headquarters in Ayete as stated by the DPO was an issue of concern. Nonetheless, police reiterates its commitment to rejig the security architecture of the area to do more than the previous year —2020.”

Mr Fadeyi quoted the state police commissioner, Joe Enwonwu, of saying concerted efforts have been put in place to protect lives and property in Ibarapa axis in particular and the whole Oyo State in general.

“The CP uses the opportunity to further assure all and sundry in Oyo State that adequate security measures have been put in place to professionally prevent any breakdown of law and order in the state.”

“He concluded that as a new year package, the command expects collaboration and prompt dissemination of credible information from members of the public as the police in turn will give quality service delivery.”

PREMIUM TIMES last year reported how herdsmen were killing and kidnapping residents of Ibarapa in Oyo State for ransom.

After this newspaper’s report, the police promised to strengthen the security of lives and property in the area but nothing seems to have changed with the latest abduction and killing.