ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer identified as Fatai Yekini was on Saturday shot by an operative of the Oyo State security network, known as Amotekun

The incident occurred when the local security operatives arrived at Sanga area of Oyo town around 3:00 p.m on Saturday during a carnival.

The operative, who shot the police officer, has been identified as Ibrahim Ogundele.

Following the incident, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested Mr Ogundele and he has been detained for further investigation.

Also, the officer who was shot, Mr Yekini, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the Oyo State police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi said the shot officer works at the Ojongbodu Division of the state police force.

He said the Amotekun operative was immediately arrested and is being interrogated for his action.

This is the second time an Amotekun operative would be accused of shooting recklessly in the last two weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a student of the University of Ibadan was allegedly shot dead by an Amotekun operative last week.