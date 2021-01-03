ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government has suspended the Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abdul-Balogun, for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old secondary school student of the state.

The government in statement signed by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, said Mr Abdul-Balogun should vacate his office pending the conclusion of police investigation into the matter.

The suspension comes hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported how the commissioner allegedly deceived the teenager into his house and attempted to rape her.

She said her screams forced Mr Abdul-Balogun to jump off her and offer her N2,000 to shut her up.

The police on January 1 invited the commissioner for interrogation and have continued to investigate the matter.

In its statement, the state government assured the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in the matter.

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.

“In the meantime, the suspended Commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment,” the statement read.