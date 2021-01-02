ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, has released anointing water and sticker tagged ‘Not Mine But God’s Own’ to fight coronavirus and other ailments.

Popularly known as TB Joshua, the SCOAN founder said he was mandated to release the “faith tools” after a long period at the prayer mountain where he went to seek God’s face on the cure for the afflictions facing the world.

Mr Joshua returned from the prayer mountain on December 28, according to the church’s social media platforms.

“Let us talk about cure because of what is in this prophetic message for this year, 2021 – cure of affliction,” Mr Joshua said in a message posted on the church’s official Facebook page.

“This so-called monster, COVID-19, generally known as affliction has three stages. We are getting to the end of the first stage. The second stage will be tougher than the first stage but it will not affect all countries. Some countries will be affected while others will not be affected. The third stage will be tougher than the second stage. The two last stages will not be widespread like the first stage. This is why the Lord gave me these faith tools – the new anointing water and the new anointing sticker, tagged ‘Not Mine But God’s Own.’

Mr Joshua said the world has deteriorated to a level that neighbours no longer trust each other.

“We need a sign to show that this new anointing water and anointing sticker came from God. In Judges 6:17, Gideon said to the Lord, ‘Give me a sign to show that You are the One talking to me.’ In like manner, we need a sign today because the world is full of confusion and disbelief. As you receive this anointing water, set aside a day to ask for mercy and forgiveness.”

Mr Joshua assured that the “faith tools” will rescue users from the curse of affliction, financial crisis, business failure, career failure among others.

“The new anointing water – never a sickness it cannot heal, never an affliction it cannot cure, never a problem it cannot solve, in Jesus’ name!”

There is no cure yet for coronavirus, but at least three vaccines have been developed for use against the virus. The first batch of the vaccines will likely arrive Nigeria this January, according to Osagie Ehanire, the health minister.

Nigeria has recorded 1,294 deaths and 88,587 infections from coronavirus, according to the NCDC.

Globally, 1.8 million people have died from the virus out of 84 million infections.