The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said that the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to 30,221.

Mr Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Dec. 30.

The Commissioner said 570 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state on Dec. 30, increasing the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 30,221.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stands at 219,664.

According to him, 2,901 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities- 22,789.

“Cases currently under isolation-115, active cases under home based care are 4,176,” he said.

Mr Abayomi, however, said that the state recorded three new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 240.

The Commissioner disclosed that the top five high burden COVID-19 local government areas in the state were Eti-Osa; Ajeromi; Surulere; Amuwo- Odofin and Mushin.

He advised residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

(NAN)