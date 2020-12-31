ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have been shot dead in Akungba Akoko, in Akoko Southwest local government Area of Ondo, in what has been described as a bloody cult clash which began last week.

It was gathered that the latest killing, which occurred on Wednesday, was a reprisal attack following the murder of a rival cult member in Akure, last Saturday.

Although the shooting occurred in Akungba Akoko, hosting the state-owned university, AAUA, the university said the victims were not students of the institution.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately establish the cults involved in the recent attacks.

Eyewitnesses report that the rival cults engaged themselves in a gun battle in the town on Wednesday evening, and by the time the dust settled, two persons were found dead.

One of the victims of Wednesday’s clash, identified as A.Y Chiller, is said to own a popular drinking joint in the town

The second person is reported to be a drop out of the AAUA.

Police Spokesperson, Leo Tee-Ikoro, said the command was investigating the matter to ascertain those behind the murder.