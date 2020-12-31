ADVERTISEMENT

A motorcyclist in Ogun State, Juwon Mumuni, was reportedly crushed to death during an encounter between operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and some smugglers on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred in Asu village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mumuni was killed by an operational vehicle of the operatives of the NCS while they were chasing some suspected rice smugglers.

Sources who witnessed the incident told our correspondent that the deceased was standing at Asu village junction before the custom vehicle lost control, crushing him.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Mumuni was immediately rushed to Ijaye General Hospital for medical treatment but was rejected. He was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, capital of the state where he was declared dead.

Following the incident, the state chapter of the National Youth Council (NYC) protested at the House of Assembly.

The speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, while addressing the protesters assured that the state government would investigate the issues surrounding the death of Mr Mumuni.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the NCS, Ahmed Oloyede, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

More so, the spokesperson of the police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told our correspondent that he is still making findings and promised to brief the press accordingly.