The lead drummer of late Ayinla Omowura’s Apala music group, AbdulRahman Adewole, popularly called ‘Adewole Onilu-Ola,’ is dead.

Mr Adewole died on Tuesday night, a month after celebrating his 97 birthday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Confirming the death, his son, Kamil Adewole, said the legendary drummer breathed his last at his Keesi-Arinlese residence in Abeokuta, following a brief illness

The Ayinla Omowura band reigned in the Apala music world in the Southwest between 1970 and 1980 when Mr Omowura died.

Mr Omowura was reported to have jointly established the Egba-based Apala Music Band in the 1960s with Mr Adewole.

The life of the band was cut short, however, when Mr Omowura, its iconic leader and lead singer, was killed on May 6, 1980 in a fight at a beer parlour.

The fatal fight at Idi-Oparun, Ago-Ika in Abeokuta, was between the singer and his band manager, Fatai Baiyewunmi, who was sentenced to death over the incident.

The family said Mr Adewole’s remains will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites at his residence behind Emmanuel Anglican Primary School, Keesi in Abeokuta on Wednesday at 4 p.m.