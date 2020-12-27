ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government on Sunday sealed the popular Landmark Event Centre, DNA Night Club, and nine other fun spots for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

The other nine spots sealed by the State government through the Lagos State Safety Commission are Lekki Waterside, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, The Wave Beach club among others.

The operations were led by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola.

The closure of the outfits came days after the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rolled out new COVID-19 protocols.

During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive which began last week, other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club, Victoria Island amongst others were sealed by the commission.

Announcing the development on Twitter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gbenga Akosile, said the Lagos State Safety Commission has been carrying out routine enforcement and monitoring activities throughout the holiday season to monitor compliance with the Governments directive on the COVID19 pandemic.

He also said the commission would soon commence legal action against the affected businesses for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

Mr Mojola, during the routine enforcement and monitoring exercise, however, warned that any establishment that broke the government’s seal and continues its operations will be prosecuted once documentation has been properly processed.

He also maintained that mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes, and public places without observing necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines would increase the spread of the virus.

He urged the public to maintain and observe all necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

The safety boss maintained that Lagosians must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government in its effort to effectively curtail the virus across the state.

Lagos State has continued to top the chart of renewed coronavirus infections amid concerns over a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

As of Saturday, the state had 296 fresh infections out of the total 829 cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).