The internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-west on Tuesday assumed a new dimension as the party in Ondo State suspended five of its members for alleged anti-party activities.

The action of the party is closely linked with the agitations for offices in the forthcoming South-west zonal congress of the party.

The suspended persons were incidentally in the delegation that paid a visit to former Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose, to solicit support for a chieftain of the party, Eddy Olafeso, who aspires to become the Zonal Vice Chairman of the party in the South-west.

But the party in the zone is divided along the support lines of Mr Fayose and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The visit to Mr Fayose also yielded an outburst from the former governor, who attacked Mr Makinde, describing him as a ‘baby-governor,’ whose actions had created problems in the party.

Suspension

The party in the state, while announcing the suspension, also denounced the visit to Mr Fayose.

A statement from the party’s spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said the suspension was in line with Section 58 (1)(a)(b)(f) and (h) of the Party Constitution (2017 as Amended).

Those suspended are former state chairman of the party in Ondo State, Ebenezer Alabi; former lawmaker, Rasheed Elegbeleye; former Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka; Oyedele Ibini, and Lad Ojomo.

Mr Fadaka is seeking to return as the Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-west.

Mr Peretei said they were suspended for “anti-party activities and gross misconduct.”

“By this decision, they are expected to stop parading themselves as members of the party. All organs of the party are to take note in this regard,” the statement said.

“They stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.”

In the same vein, the State Working Committee dissolved the State Elders Committee.

“In accordance with the provisions of our constitution (2017 as Amended), another State Elders Committee will be constituted in due course,” the statement further said.

“We also want to put it on record that, the State Executive Committee of the PDP in Ondo State did not send any delegation to anywhere to represent the Party,” it said.

“Whoever lays claim to such is an impostor and does not represent the opinions of our teaming supporters in the State.”

Reaction

In his reaction, Mr Fadaka told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspension ”was part of the dirty politics to keep him away from clinching the position during the congress”.

“Fayose is supporting us but governor Makinde is not, so they decided to suspend me indefinitely so that I cannot be elected,” he said.

“I did not do anything. I am not a person who will be involved in anti-party activities, it is just to keep me from being elected.

“No reason other than a blanket tag of anti-party activities have been established by them as the basis for this step.”

The other suspended members are yet to react to the development.