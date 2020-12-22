ADVERTISEMENT

Benedict Owalun, 23, has narrated how he beheaded his colleague in a farm in Ipele, in Owo local government area of Ondo State, where they were engaged in illegal farming of cannabis sativa (also known as Indian hemp).

The forest in Ipele is home to many large farms of the weed, in spite of several efforts by law enforcement agents to deter farmers through arrest and destruction of the farms.

The farm owners often hire willing labourers who help in the cultivation of the banned substance.

Mr Owalun reportedly cut off the head of his victim known as Ekong in a machete fight after he had accused his victim of attacking him with witchcraft.

Although he has been arrested and detained, the Police Command in Ondo State said it was still investigating the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

The suspect had noticed that he was witnessing erectile failure and difficulty in urination, and remembered that Ekong and another co-labourer had threatened to “deal with him” spiritually after a quarrel.

Mr Owalun, who hails from Cross Rivers, told the police in his confession that he had suspected the deceased to be behind his predicament.

“Five of us used to work on a farm in Ipele, where we cultivate Indian hemp for our boss called Mr Okadigbo,” he said.

“We have been working there for about six months. So, on the last day when we are about to leave the farm, there is one of us called Felix and another known as Ekong who I have been suspecting of attacking me spiritually.

“Both of them had been telling me that they would have killed me since if they have their way.

“I reported the issue to Mr Okadigbo but he failed to intervene.

“Later I began to have health issues as I could no longer urinate due to the spiritual attack by the boys. After a while, I confronted Ekong over the development but he threatened me with a cutlass and I took my own cutlass as well and we immediately engaged in a fight.

“During the fight, he fell and I immediately cut off his head and the other boys ran away.

“I took the head away to the hut and later, I saw policemen who came to arrest me.”

Leo Tee-Ikoro, the Ondo State Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said the command was still investigating the matter.

“I told you we are investigating it, that is what I can tell you for now,” he said.