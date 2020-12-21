There is an ongoing intense politicking at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, over who succeeds the incumbent vice-chancellor of the state-owned institution, Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Mr Fagbohun, a professor of Law and senior advocate of Nigeria, who resumed as the university’s 8th substantive vice-chancellor on January 11, 2016, will complete his five-year single term of office on January 11, 2021.

Last Friday, Mr Fagbohun delivered his valedictory lecture amidst loud ovation as the university rose from nowhere to be ranked second in Nigeria in the 2020 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

The university’s selection committee, which is statutorily chaired by the chairperson of the governing council, Adebayo Ninalowo, has shortlisted five candidates who are billed to be grilled by the committee on Monday (today).

Other members of the joint council and senate selection committee include professors drawn across various departments such as Barakat Animashaun, Olatunde Owolabi and Babatunde Yusuff.

The applicants

In response to its September advertisement announcing vacancy for the job, nine professors from both within and outside the country submitted their applications.

Of these, five are employees of the university while Sherifdeen Tella, a former vice-chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, applied from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Also, Aderemi Oki from Prairie View A&M University, Texas, United States of America; Hakeem Tijani from National Open University, and Omotayo Awofolu from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, were also on the list.

The five internal applicants include a professor of Physiology and incumbent director of the university’s directorate of advancement of the vice-chancellor’s office, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello, a former deputy vice-chancellor of the university, was later appointed an acting vice-chancellor following the unceremonious exit of one of the institution’s former vice-chancellors, Lateef Hussein.

The applicant, who is also the wife of the state’s incumbent commissioner for the environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, is in the race for the third time within the last one decade.

Also, the immediate past deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, Olumuyiwa Noah, also applied for the job.

Mr Noah, a former provost of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), is said to be an estranged partner and friend of the outgoing vice-chancellor.

A professor of Public Health and incumbent director of the university’s research and innovation unit, Olumuyiwa Odusanya; another deputy vice-chancellor, Sena Bakre and a former chairperson of the university’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who was later appointed dean of students’ affairs, Kabir Akinyemi, are also in the race.

Uproar over applicant’s disqualification

After its assessment of the applications of the various applicants, the selection committee, penultimate week, released the list of five successful applicants whom, it noted, were found fit and worthy of being interviewed for final assessment.

However, the quartet of Messrs Noah, Tella, Oki and Tjiani could not make the list of the candidates billed to be interviewed Monday

But Mr Noah’s disqualification, which is said to be hinged on his application’s non-compliance with the requirement of a 10-year-post professorial status, has been criticised by the applicant’s supporters.

An opinion writer, Olalekan Akinloye, who says he is a resident of Ojo, the university’s host community, in a recent piece, noted that another candidate among the five shortlisted candidates is also not qualified based on his years of professorship.

Mr Akinloye’s opinion, which has since gone viral, is titled; “Dissecting the Politics of LASU’s 9th Vice-Chancellor: Who Will Wear the Crown?”

Investigations by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Mr Akinyemi, a professor of Microbiology, was appointed a professor around 2011 which implies that his professorship is not up to 10 years yet.

Meanwhile, further findings revealed that Mr Noah, who allegedly accused the vice-chancellor of influencing his disqualification, is currently being queried by the university.

The vice-chancellor, who narrated the scenario on Friday while delivering his valedictory lecture, expressed his disappointment at what he regarded as a lie told to malign him.

Meanwhile, some other frontline applicants have accused the selection committee of planning to score them low so that they would not make the list of the top three candidates to be forwarded to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his consideration for the eventual appointment.

They alleged that the vice-chancellor’s favourite applicant is the incumbent director of research, Mr Odusanya, who they claimed has no PhD qualification.

Mr Akinloye, in his piece, also echoed this argument, saying; “What is interesting about his (Odusanya’s) candidature to the position of the 9th Vice-Chancellor in LASU is how and why he has been shortlisted without a PhD degree.”

“Although Mr Odusanya possesses a Fellowship certificate of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, the advertisement for the position clearly states that such a candidate must be a scholar with significant impact in areas of international supervision and examination of PhD, and must also have supervised students (especially PhD).

“You cannot supervise a PhD if you do not possess a PhD Degree. The question that is facing the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee, headed by Professor Bayo Ninalowo, the Chairman of the Governing Council, is how it arrived at shortlisting Professor Odusanya few weeks after the Governing Council of the University dismissed many academic staff across different cadres for not possessing PhD.”

But a source among the governing council members ,who does not want to be quoted saying she was not authorised to talk on the matter, said nationwide, lecturers of the medical colleges are exempted from such policy.

The source added that fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria stands in for the PhD qualification in other fields.

“In fact, the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently signed a moratorium with the medical colleges to give them till 2025 as the deadline for the PhD compliance. So, you can see that they don’t know what they are saying,” the source said.

But the source could not explain the rationale behind the shortlisting of Mr Akinyemi when confronted with his case of less than 10-year-old professorship.

Efforts to get the reaction of the selection committee to the allegation were unsuccessful as the telephone line of Mr Ninalowo, the university’s governing council chairperson, who statutorily doubles as the chairperson of the committee, was unreachable as of the time of filing this report.

But findings revealed that applicants have been taking turns to visit politicians and influential traditional rulers across the state to speak to the governor on their behalf.