Children of the police officers who died during the October #EndSARS protests in Ibadan, Oyo State, have urged the federal and state governments to sponsor their education.

They said they would miss the impact of their fathers on their lives.

One of the children of the slain police officers appealed to well-to-do individuals to support them in ensuring that they have good education.

The children told journalists on Saturday in Ibadan that the death of their fathers has created vacuums in their lives.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that some police officers were killed by some hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in Ibadan.

Some of the police officers, who lost their lives included: Adegoke Ajibola, Peter Abegunde, Rotimi Oladele and Akanmu James.

Messrs Ajibola and Oladele were killed on 22nd of October 2020 at Abayomi Area of Iwo Road in Ibadan.

Association donates cash to widows of slain police officers

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Oyo state chapter of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) donated some cash gift to wives of the slain police officers.

The wife of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Miriam Enwonwu, who presented the cash donations to the wives of the slain officers, said the token was to show that police share in their grief

She said, “I invited you here to sympathise with you. I invited you to share your pains. You are wives of police officers and our members. We are one family. I pray God gives you fortitude to bear the loss. We are also using this opportunity to show you that we care for you.

“We don’t have much but we will give you a token. We will continue to push for you wherever there is need for that. We will push for authority to fulfill their promises. If you are having any challenges, please feel free to approach POWA.

“We have been supporting our members in time of distress over the years and we shall continue to do that. Our liaison officer is here and I can assure you that she would continue to help you.”

‘Give us scholarship’

Some children of the slain police officers said they do not cash gifts but scholarship for their education.

Keinde Abegunde, one of the children left behind by Peter Abegunde spoke on behalf of her siblings.

Miss Abegunde asked the government at all levels to support their education.

She said she and other children of slain police officers do not need money but a scholarship to fund their education.

“In fact, they don’t need to give us money but they should give us a scholarship.

“When we heard about the gruesome murder of our father, we were broken.

“My fear is our education. Many of our mothers are not working and we need to go to school.

“I want to appeal to the government to come to our rescue. We have nobody, except God.”

Speaking on the need for government to support the widows and their children, Feranmi Oladele, wife of Rotimi Oladele, said all the affected widows have no financial strength to care for their children.

She said, “Many of us are not ourselves again.”