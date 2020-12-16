76 students graduated with first-class honour degrees at the 24th convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Wednesday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, announced this at the physical and virtual award ceremony for the first degrees, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas and master degrees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,620 graduating students were awarded higher degrees, which included 35 doctorates, 1,034 professional masters, 664 academic masters and 887 postgraduate diplomas.

Mr Fagbohun commended the graduating students for their hard work, tenacity, resilience and determination to succeed.

“You demonstrated to the world during your studentship that the best can come out of our institution.

“My advice to you all is not to rest on your oars.

“Go out there and prove to the world that you are the best.

“Always remember that line of our anthem which says ‘blaze forth, shine for humanity’,’’ the VC said.

He said that this year’s convocation was remarkable because the best graduating students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels set a new university record.

“Oladimeji Shotunde of the Department of Business Administration graduated as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.95 while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo with a CGPA of 5.0 graduated as the best M.Sc. graduates.

“I commend your efforts in achieving this great feat.

“You have demonstrated to the world that truly our students are of world-class standard.’’

The VC remarked that his stewardship in the last four years and 11 months had “been quite intriguing and interesting’’.

He said that he cherished being part of a unique community of inquisitive and creative men and women from world-class students to academic, non-academic colleagues and committed alumni across the world.

“In exactly 24 days, I will be handing the responsibility of vice-chancellor over to an excellent successor.

“I will never cease to feel that Lagos State University is where I belong,’’ he said.

Mr Fagbohun said that apart from the challenges that came with COVlD-19, the institution had not witnessed downtime in academic activities as a result of any local crisis since January 2016.

In her remark, Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun, said that education was the main legacy to leave for one’s children and acquisition of quality education was very important.

“We celebrate the giant strides Lagos State University has made in recent years under the worthy leadership of the VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

“I congratulate the graduating students for putting in hard work,’’ Mrs Abiodun said.

She urged education stakeholders to seek conclusive and enduring solutions to strikes in the university system.