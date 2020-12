ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the gas pipeline leakage, which occurred at Magboro in Ogun State, has been stopped.

The agency said the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has also been reopened to commuters plying the road.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in a statement he issued in Lagos.

“The gas leakage has stopped about two hours ago and traffic has been open for commuters.

“However, supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into Lagos will commence immediately repairs are concluded on the ruptured pipeline.

“The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company has mobilised specialists to commence repair work,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gas pipeline was unintentionally ruptured due to road construction activity early on Wednesday.

The incident led to traffic gridlock on both inward and outward sections of the expressway.

(NAN)