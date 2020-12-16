ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit challenging the candidacy of the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Okon Abang, the trial judge, on Wednesday held that the petitioner, Nathaniel Adotutelegan, did not file the case in time.

Mr Abang said the suit was a pre-primary election matter because of its dependence on a pending suit.

He subsequently dismissed the case for lack of merit and awarded the cost of N120,000 against Mr Adojutelegan who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Mr Adojutelegan filed the suit in August before the Federal High Court in Abuja asking for an order nullifying the nomination of Mr Akeredolu as the party’s candidate for the election.

He urged the court not to allow Mr Akeredolu to gain from his alleged wrongdoings regarding the July 20, 2020 governorship primary election and prayed for an order nullifying the exercise and ordering a fresh primary.

Mr Adojutelegan had in the suit, alleged that the exercise that brought Mr Akeredolu up as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was marred by a substantial noncompliance with the spirit and purpose of the APC’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

He said the noncompliance “substantially affected the outcome of the primary election.”

According to him, the delegates list used for the primary violated section 87(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Article 20 (iii) and (iv) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended) and Electoral Guidelines.

The Ondo Stage Elections Petitions Tribunal had earlier dismissed two petitions against the governor, seeking to annul his election conducted on October 10, 2020.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, is also challenging the governor’s election on the grounds of his nomination as APC candidate.

He has alleged before the tribunal that the governor was not properly nominated by his party.

Mr Jegede is also contesting the election on the argument that the election was marred by violence and that there was over-voting.

Mr Akeredolu has called the petition against his election a waste of time. He said he was validly nominated and had fulfilled all the requirements for the election.