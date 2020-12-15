ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 44- year-old trader, Seye Garuba, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl, be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

However, the court did not take the plea of the defendant following the motion by the Prosecutor, Bisi Ogunleye, that the matter should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) for advice.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje ordered for the defendant’s remand in Kirikiri Correctional Centre without an option of bail and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

Mrs Kubeinje adjourned the case until Jan.11.

The defendant, who resides at Ojo area of Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Mr Ogunleye, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 17 at his residence.

He said that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s daughter.

“The defendant lured the girl into his room, removed her clothes and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

“When the girl wanted to shout, he covered her mouth with her clothes.

“The defendant was caught in the act and the case was reported leading to the arrest of the defendant.”

Mr Ogunleye said that medical report revealed that the minor had been raped.

The offence, the prosecutor said, violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section attracts life imprisonment for defilement if he is tried and found guilty.

(NAN)