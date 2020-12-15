ADVERTISEMENT

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede in Osun State, John Adekolawole, has been suspended by the academic board of the institution.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Adekolawole’s suspension was announced last Friday at a meeting after a majority of the members of the academic board passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The spokesperson of the school, Sola Lawal, confirmed the suspension but was silent on the reason for it.

The suspension was communicated to the members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) by their chairman, Adekunle Masopa, at an emergency congress.

Mr Masopa said the board chairman submitted its position paper containing 21 reasons to suspend Mr Adekolawole.

“The academic board accused the rector of flagrant dereliction of duty by absconding from office for about a month. He was also accused of the desecration of the highly respected office of the rector with the creation of a bedroom furnished with a king-size bed which has made it possible for him to be sleeping at work,” the ASUP chairman said.

Speaking with our correspondent, the public relations officer of the institution, Mr Lawal, confirmed the suspension.

“I also heard that the academic board suspended the rector but I have not seen any memo to that effect. What I need to tell you now on behalf of the management is that the situation is under control,” he said in a telephone interview.