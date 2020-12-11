ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Ekiti says it has arrested one person in connection with the kidnap of a former commissioner for agriculture in the state, Folorunsho Olabode.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect was among those paraded by Sunday Abutu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, in Ado-Ekiti for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities.

Mr Abutu said that the suspect was arrested inside a forest at Ilemeso-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the syndicate that kidnapped Mr Folorunso Olabode, a former commissioner for agriculture in the state,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspects also mentioned other members of his gang, including the two who had earlier been arrested, prosecuted and were now being remanded in the correctional centre in the state.

“We have invited the former commissioner to come and identify them,” he said.

Mr Abutu added that the police had also arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a motorcyclist at Odo-Oro in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect, in company of three others, allegedly killed the motorcyclist, identified simply as Isaac, inside a farm.

“Isaac had conveyed the suspects from Ikole to a farmstead at Odo-Oro Ekiti, where he was murdered and the body interred in a shallow grave in a farm belonging to the suspect,” Mr Abutu said.

When paraded, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he carried out the dastardly act in order to raise money to purchase yam tubers for the 2020/2021 planting season.

He said that he was prodded by another suspect, now at large, to commit the crime.

The suspect said that it was his friend who suggested that their victim be killed and his motorcycle taken to Okenne in Kogi for sale.

He said that his intention was to use his own share of the money to buy yam tubers for next year’s planting season.

The police spokesman said that the police were on the trail of the remaining suspects who, he said, had escaped to Kogi with the motorcycle, adding that they would soon be arrested. (NAN)