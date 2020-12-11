ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command have recovered the mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly stolen earlier this week.

This was contained a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson.

“The police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command today Friday 11th December, 2020, recovered the missing mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30am.”

Mr Adejobi said the officers acted on intelligence received from members of the community “that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.”

The police did not say whether any suspect was arrested in connection to the stolen mace.

“The mace has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu however promised to assist the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation into the incident that led to the recovery of the mace,” the statement reads.