A suspect, Ayo Lawal, who is now in the custody of the Ekiti State Police Command, has narrated how he killed a commercial motorcyclist because he needed to buy seed yams for the next planting season.

Mr Lawal, in collaboration with three other persons – Jimoh Ojo, Sule Abdullahi and another now at large, in Odo Oro, Ikole Local Government Area of the state, allegedly murdered the motorcyclist, who was identified as Isaac, in a farm.

The late Isaac was said to have conveyed the suspects from Ikole to a farmstead at Odo Oro Ekiti, where he was murdered and his body was buried in a shallow grave in a farm belonging to Ayo Lawal.

While being paraded on Friday, Mr Lawal said he was propelled by Sule Abdullahi, who is also at large, to commit the crime.

“It was Abdullahi that said we should kill the deceased, so that he could go to Okenne, Kogi State and sell the motorbike, with intention to use my own share to buy yam tubers for next year’s planting season,’’ he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, said two of the suspects have been arrested and had confessed to the crime.

He said the police were on the trail of Mr Abdullahi and another suspect, who took the motorbike to Kogi State.

“Following a tip off, the Command’s operatives had, on 24th November, 2020 arrested Ayo Lawal and Jimoh Ojo and they had made confessional statements,” said Mr Abutu.

“We are assuring you that those, who are at large, will be arrested soon.”

Mr Abutu also paraded one Yakubu Aliyu, who was arrested for alleged kidnapping inside a forest at Ilemesho Ekiti in Oye local government.

“During interrogation, Aliyu confessed to be a member of kidnap syndicate that kidnapped Mr Folorunso Olabode, former Commissioner for Agriculture to Governor Kayode Fayemi,’ Mr Abutu further said.

“Other gang members mentioned include: Dani, Gide, Danja, Bello, Sidi, Babi, Ali and Wada. Both Wada and Bello Mohammed had earlier been arrested, prosecuted and now being imprisoned at the Ekiti State correctional centre.

“We have invited the former Commissioner for Agriculture to come and identify them. But the suspects said that all the faces of their victims were being covered and that it will be difficult for anyone to identify their faces.”

On the restoration of the police stations back to Ikere Ekiti after the violent EndSARS protest, Mr Abutu added that the Area Command in the town had been restored with over 100 policemen on guard to work for the safety of the people.