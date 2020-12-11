ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State University (LASU) has increased its fees for the 2019/2020 session’s new students.

The university management said new students will pay the new fee of N67, 048 while the old students will continue to pay the former N25,000.

The management of the institution said the fee increase is as a result of economic recession because the institution will need Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to sustain the university.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning, the spokesperson of LASU, Adekoya Ademola, said the increase was approved by the governing council of the institution and the Lagos state government.

“In doing that, a committee was set up, which included staff union, the student union, workers in the university, who unanimously agreed that school fees should be increased marginally. Whatever the increase we are going to have will not affect the returning student. They will continue to pay N25,000,” he said.

He said only the new students will pay the marginal increase.

According to Punch Newspaper, a circular announcing the new tuition fee also revealed the new students would pay N67,048.50 per session.

The circular titled, “2020/2021 online admission screening exercises (100-level – both regular without comprehensive entrepreneurship training and regular with comprehensive entrepreneurship training – and direct entry candidates”.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2020/2021 Admission Screening Exercise – Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship Training – for Candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200level),” the Punch quoted the management as saying.

“This online screening exercise is a mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University. The Tuition Fees for the Regular Student without Comprehensive Entrepreneurship N67,048.50 only per session, the Punch quoted the management as saying.

Past Increment

In 2011, the institution fee was increased from N25,000 to N197,000 for Arts and Humanities’ students, and N350,000 for medical students.

However, following several protests by students and civil society groups, in 2014, the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, announced the reversal of the LASU fee ,which ranged from N197,000 to N350,000 for medical students, to the old rate of N25,000 across the board.

The Lagos State University, also known as LASU, was established in 1983 by the enabling Law of Lagos State government, for the advancement of learning and establishment of academic excellence.