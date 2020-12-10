ADVERTISEMENT

A 75 years old woman, Janet Bejide, has demanded compensation for pains sustained from police stray bullets.

The septuagenarian told the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to look into cases of human rights violations by the police, on Wednesday, that she was hit by stray bullets shot by policemen at Ire Ekiti in the Oye council area of Ekiti State on August 10, 2020.

Following the incident, Mrs Bejide said she has been in severe pain and having unclear vision.

She disclosed that the other victim of the stray bullet in her shop died immediately from the impact of the gunshots.

She is currently asking for N20 million compensation for the pains she has been going through since the incident.

The Punch Newspaper reported her saying: “I was in my shop selling rice to my customers when suddenly there was tear-gas fired by the police. I had to cover my head with a cloth and bent my head to prevent the tear-gas from affecting me.”

“Before I knew it, something hit me and I fell down. It was at the hospital that I regained consciousness. I was later informed in the hospital that it was bullets that hit me.”

“I was also told of a lady who came to my shop to buy rice for her small baby. I was told she equally fell down and died instantly from the impact of the gunshots from those policemen.”

“I was hit in the back around my neck and my leg. Since that time, I have been having head ache, I have not been finding it easy to live a comfortable life, now I have problem with my two eyes and my neck.

“My legs are paining me, I need more and adequate treatment on my leg, hand and all the weaknesses in my body, Please help me.”

The chairman of the panel, Cornelius Adetayo, adjourned the matter till January 5, 2021, for further hearing.