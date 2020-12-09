ADVERTISEMENT

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday, received his son named after late monarch, Adesoji Aderemi, to his palace.

This comes 21 days after necessary rites were perfected for the prince and his mother, ShilekunOla Ogunwusi.

According to a statement by Moses Olafare, the chief press secretary to the king, top traditional leaders in Ile Ife including the Obalufe of Ife, Idowu Adediwura; Lowa Adimula of Ife, Adeola Adeyeye and top aides known as EMESEs, led by Oriowo Oyeyemi, ushered the prince and his mother, into the Ooni’s palace.

“The Prince and his mother first stopped at Ile-Nla within the palace courtyard, where the families and relatives of Ogunwusi Royal families and friends were awaiting the arrival of the baby. From where they proceeded to Emese’s court, where the Prince was finally handed over to his joyful father, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who came out through the sacred ILE IGBO, in accordance to the full culture and traditions of Ile-Ife, as always observed whenever a reigning Ooni receives his newly born Prince into the palace.

“After receiving his son from the mother, Ooni Ogunwusi, accompanied by relevant spiritual aides swiftly took the baby straight into the inner chamber of ILE IGBO for the necessary spiritual confirmation to establish the blood lineage of Oduduwa our progenitor following the footsteps of his ancestors.

“The monarch later came out from ILE IGBO with smiles and majestic dance steps welcomed by thunderous shouts “Kabiyesi ooooo!” “Kabiyesi oooooo!” from the waiting crowd who watched with excitement and jubilation as Ooni handed over the Prince to his elated mother who danced with the baby in her hands to her apartment at the palace.

Mr Ogunwusi saw his child for the first time in three weeks as well wishers across the nation were in the palace to rejoice with him.

He had earlier named the prince, Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi Ogunwusi.