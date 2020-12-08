ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have confirmed the killing of a suspected armed robber in a gun battle.

The police in a statement on Monday said the suspect was shot dead by officers who foiled a robbery operation along the Sagamu-Ikenne expressway on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the officers drove to the scene after receiving a distress call at the Ikenne Divisional Headquarters.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ikenne division CSP Ndoukauba Onuma mobilised his patrol team and personnel of 71PMF to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun battle consequent upon which one of the robbers was shot dead while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Items recovered from the scene are a mock gun, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KNN 84 TD which was snatched from the owner.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has urged members of the public, especially hospitals and traditional healers to notify the police if they see anybody with gunshot injury in their area.