Several youth have begun afresh #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital, calling for an end to all forms of police brutality.

The youth, who stormed the streets in their hundreds, blocked the entrance of the Osun State House of Assembly, demanding an audience with the leadership of the Assembly.

As of the time of this report, no lawmaker had attended to the protesters.

The state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, is yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages as of the time of filing this report.

This newspaper earlier reported that some security operatives have stormed Lekki toll gate, the epicentre of the protest in Lagos.

More so, the Ogun State Police command have threatened to clamp down on youth planning a second phase of the protests in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported the threats by the military and the federal government to deal with promoters and partakers of the second phase of the protest, using the violent tactics it had earlier deployed.

There were nationwide protests against police brutality in October and soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 killing some people.

At Osogbo where the new protests are currently holding, hoodlums attacked Governor Gboyega Oyetola while he addressed protesters two months ago.

The judicial panels of inquiries in different states are currently investigating previous cases of police brutality.