The police in Ogun State have threatened to disrupt any new #EndSARS protest in the state.

The police in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday, said anyone found on the streets participating in any form of protest would face the full wrath of the law.

“It has come to the knowledge of Ogun State Police Command that some misguided individuals are planning to stage a violent protest tagged “ENDSARS Phase 11” today, 7th of December 2020 in Ogun State.

“While the command recognises that it is the right of citizens to employ protest to express their grievances over issues of governance, there is however nothing at present that calls for such protest in the Gateway State, except for those who see trouble making as a lucrative business.

“No reasonable person after the massive destruction of properties and loss of lives occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protest would again be contemplating another violent protest so soon. It is the most callous thing to conceive and do.

“In Ogun State, we have since the end of #EndSARS protest been enjoying well-deserved peace. Socio-economic activities have resumed fully. Schools have also resumed, and the children in particular can be seen happily resuming and closing from schools.

“Only an enemy of the people therefore would wish to re-enact the #EndSARS mayhem,” part of it the statement read.

The police spokesperson also said the organisers of the planned second phase of the protest are ‘irrational’ since “SARS is now history! It is mischievous therefore for anybody to protest against a non-existent outfit or any issue.

“The commissioner of police therefore advises parents, guardians and the youth to be wary of those who derive pleasure in a state of confusion and violence.”

There were nationwide protests against police brutality in October but the rallies ended violently following security operatives attack on peaceful protesters.

Soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, killing some citizens.

Judicial panels of inquiry are currently investigating previous cases of police brutality in many states.

On the other hand, the federal government is clamping down on promoters of the protests by seizing their international passports, freezing their bank accounts and arresting some individuals.