The Lagos State Police Command has exempted the West African Examination Council officials and candidates involved in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination from the restriction of movement order due to the upcoming bye-elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday.

Mr Adejobi had earlier said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had given a directive restricting movement between 6am to 6pm.

This was to ensure a smooth process for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II Constituency of the Lagos State House of Assembly bye-elections slated for December 5, 2020.

The spokesperson said the affected local government areas (LGAs) for the restriction of movement order for the bye-elections included Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

“However, Odumosu made the declaration to exempt WAEC officials and candidates from the restriction order in the affected LGAs after due consultation with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

According to Mr Adejobi, Mr Odumosu said concerned WAEC staff will be identified by their Identification cards, while supervisors must be in possession of their appointment letters or identification cards and examination mail bags.

“Candidates will be identified by their photo cards which contain their names, passport photographs and subject details,” he said.

Mr Odumosu urged those exempted from the restriction order to be law-abiding, orderly and courteous while communicating with security operatives in the course of their movement.

(NAN)