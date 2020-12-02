ADVERTISEMENT

A midnight fire has razed one of the biggest market in Ile Ife metropolis, known as Oja Tuntun, destroying multi million-naira goods in various stores.

This is the third fire incident in the market in 2020.

Traders in the market told PREMIUM TIMES that the inferno started from a shop and spread to other parts of the market around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. As of the time of this report, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Our correspondent obtained pictures showing the destruction of the market, where many indigenes have connections to, directly or through family members trading there.

Shops destroyed by fire

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that late response from the fire service also contributed to the spread of the fire.

Sources around the scene during the incident alleged that the fire service claimed there was no water when contacted, a claim that is yet to be verified by PREMIUM TIMES as of the time of the publication of this report.

But residents living close to the market mobilised water from their respective homes to quench the fire. Despite their efforts, the fire still caused massive damage.

Our correspondent also learnt that hoodlums took advantage of the incident to loot goods in some stores.

The spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service in Osun State, Basiri Adija, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages.

Also, Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson of the state police command did also respond to calls and text messages. In addition, Funke Egbemode, the state commissioner of information did not respond to enquiries.

This is the third time the market will be razed in 2020. The first incident occurred in April while another incident was recorded in June.