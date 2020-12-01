Babatunde Ekanola, a professor of philosophy, has been appointed the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

He is the first indigene of the university’s host city, Ibadan, to head the 72-year-old institution.

Prominent men and women of the city, on the platform of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), had been pushing for one of their own to be appointed as UI’s VC.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Senate of the University of Ibadan had, on Monday, elected Mr Ekanola as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The election followed the directive of the Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission to the institution.

Mr Ekanola beat four other candidates to emerge acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Our correspondent gathered that the Senate members nominated for the election were: Babatunde Ekanola (Current Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic), Olanike Adeyemo (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), A. Oluleye (former Dean, Faculty of Technology), Adigun Agbaje (Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic) and Gbemisola Oke (former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic).

The Director of Public Communication in the university, Tunji Oladejo, confirmed the election of the acting Vice Chancellor to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Ekanola’s profile

Before his appointment, Mr Ekanola served as the Deputy Vice–Chancellor (Academic), Dean, Faculty of Arts and the Director, Office of International Programmes (OIP) among other appointments.

Mr Ekanola was born on December 2, 1969 to the family of Adeyanju and Victoria Ekanola.

He had his primary education between 1973 and 1980 at The Polytechnic Primary School, Ibadan, between 1973 and 1980.

His secondary education was at the Government College, Ibadan, between 1980 and 1985.

He had his A’ Level studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, between 1985 and 1987 before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University where he studied Philosophy, between 1987 and 1991 for his first degree. He graduated in the first class division.

After his youth service, Mr Ekanola proceeded to the University of Ibadan where he earned the M.A. degree in Philosophy, top of his class, in 1996 and Ph.D degree in Philosophy in January 2003.

Mr Ekanola’s working career began at the Obafemi Awolowo University where he worked briefly as a graduate assistant in 1994.

He was later appointed assistant lecturer at the University of Ibadan on 29 April, 1997. He was promoted to the grade of lecturer II in 1999, lecturer I in 2002, senior lecturer in 2005 and professor in 2010 as a high-flyer.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor (Academic) held several administrative positions and served on many Committees in the University of Ibadan.

Mr Ekanola specialises in the areas of Ethics and Social and Political Philosophy with emphasis on issues relating to peace and social development in Africa. He has over 60 publications, consisting of edited books, chapters in books and journal articles.

He has published in highly reputable international journals in Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and USA. He has also supervised over a hundred long essays, over 50 M.A. dissertations and five Ph.D theses. He is currently supervising another four Ph.D. theses.

Mr Ekanola has also engaged in diverse academic activities in the four continents mentioned above. In addition, he has served as a resource person or keynote speaker at several academic workshops and conferences within and outside Nigeria, including programmes and projects sponsored by organisations such as the World Bank, USAID, UNESCO, AHP and ARUA.

He has facilitated many international collaborations across continents on behalf of the University of Ibadan.

Outside the University of Ibadan, Mr Ekanola has served as Visiting Lecturer at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye (2004-2005) and University of Bradford, United Kingdom (2010); and as Visiting Professor at Obafemi Awolowo University (2013-2014) and University of Lagos (2014-2015).

He has served as an external examiner and professorial assessor at several universities including University of Lagos, Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti and University of Cape Coast.

He has also had the privilege to serve as a member of the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation team to universities. At present, he is the national coordinator of the Network of Directors of Internationalisation in Nigerian Universities (NODINU).

In addition, Mr Ekanola is the Chief Examiner for Professional Ethics for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is also a member of several academic associations and professional bodies which include Nigeria Philosophical Association (NPA), Philosophers Association of Nigeria, International Society for African Philosophy and Studies (ISAPS), Africa Network for International Education and Society for Peace Studies and Practice.

Mr Ekanola also served on the editorial board of Philosophia Africana, a journal published at the Department of Philosophy, DePaul University, Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A.

He is married to Yetunde Ekanola and the marriage is blessed with four wonderful children.