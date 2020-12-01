ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on matters of police abuse and brutality on Tuesday struck out a petition seeking the enforcement of N300 million judgement against the police brought before it for lacking merit.

The petitioner, Bonu Pascal, approached the panel to seek enforcement of the judgement against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Badagary Local Government Area, Lagos State over the death of his son.

Represented by Olalekan Gazali, the petitioner told the panel that the police refused to obey the order of the Federal High Court to pay a sum of N300 million.

The counsel to the police, Joseph Eboreserem, however, told the Lagos panel that the police has appealed the judgement where the sum was reduced to N30 million but the petitioner has refused to accept the judgement.

Mr Eboreserem provided documents of the appeal court, including suit number, which was admitted as Exhibits by the panel.

Striking out the case, Doris Okuwobi, the chairperson of the panel said the petition lacked merit as the case is a matter before the appeal court.

Mrs Okuwobi also cautioned the legal counsel who filed the petition for wasting the time of the panel despite knowing it has a limited time.

“This is a gross abuse of court process as the panel has no power to review a matter already decided by Court of Appeal,” she said.

In a related matter, the panel adjourned the hearing of a petition by Ibrahim Kabiru seeking to enforce the payment of a N200 million judgement by the police.

The petitioner, who was also represented by Mr Gazali, has his judgement being appealed by the police.

The police counsel sought an adjournment for December 4 to enable him bring the appeal court suit number and other documents.