The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State said that it had delivered non-sensitive materials for the Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly bye-elections to all the five affected councils in the area.

The INEC spokesperson in Lagos, Femi Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the commission would soon receive the sensitive materials for the elections.

Mr Akinbiyi said the receipt of the materials would be in the full glare of the political parties’ representatives, election observers and the media.

“The non-sensitive materials have been delivered to various local governments already, and they have been batched into various registration areas (Wards).

“We are not leaving any stone unturned in our preparations to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable by-elections on Saturday in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State Constituency II,” INEC PRO said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, had advised the people to come out en mass to exercise their franchise on Saturday in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He said the commissioner was poised about conducting elections that everyone including all participating political parties would be proud of.

He said INEC in collaboration with security agencies had made adequate arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the election.

NAN reports that the five local government areas that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District are Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

Candidates from 12 political parties will be contesting in the Lagos East Senatorial by-elections while eight candidates will be contesting the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

The contestants for the senatorial election are Muyiwa Adebanjo, Action Alliance (AA); Mercy Adeoye, African Action Congress (AAC) and John Kome, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others are Adebowale Ogunlaru, Action Democratic Party (ADP); Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress (APC); Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Florence Trautman, Labour Party (LP) and Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The rest are Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Akin Olukunle, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The eight contestants for the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election are: John Akerele, AA; Sadiq Olawale, AAC; Wasiu Saheed, APC; Adekunle Oladapo, LP; Muyideen Agoro, NNPP; Ademorin Adelaja, NRM; Sikiru Alebiosu, PDP and Mary Abojeh, ADC.

The two by-elections, slated for Dec. 5, became necessary following the demise of the former occupants who were members of APC.

(NAN)