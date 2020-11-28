ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Chief of Staff of the Ondo State Governor, Sade Ale, who was kidnapped on Thursday, has been freed.

Mrs Ale was abducted by hoodlums at Owena area along Akure- Ondo expressway on her way back to Akure from Lagos.

It is yet to be known if a ransom was paid before her release.

But the Ondo State Police Command only confirmed that she had been “rescued.”

The Police spokesperson, Tee Leo-Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that she was rescued by the police.

He, however, refused to give details of her release from the hands of the kidnappers.

“She has been rescued,” he said. “That is the most important thing. I can’t tell you anything more than that.”

The wave of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state had been on the rise leading to the adoption of some stringent measures by the state government.

A commercial bank was attacked at Ode Irele, in Irele Local Government Area, also on Thursday, with two reportedly killed.

Several persons were also injured while scampering for safety.

That same day, a monarch was killed after gunmen raided Elegbeka, a town in the Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Some persons were said to have been kidnapped in that single operation.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had given orders to the police to fish out the perpetrators and stem the rising crime wave in the state.