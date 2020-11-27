ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Friday killed a policeman and abducted a Chinese along Ado-Iyin Road, in Ekiti State.

The gunmen killed the police officer in the process of abducting the Chinese.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred around 4.30 p.m. along new Ado-Iyin Road.

The Chinese was an engineer attached to the construction company handling the dualisation of the Ado-Iyin Road.

The police spokesman also said another person was shot at the scene of the incident, but is not dead.

“It is confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30 p.m. along new iyin Road,” said Mr Abutu.

“During the incident, one civilian, an expatriate, was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead.

“Our operatives are already combing the bush for possible apprehension of the perpetrators.”

He added that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, had enjoined everyone to be calm as the command would do everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

The incident is occurring 24 hours after two kidnap incidents in Ondo State.

The Monarch of Ifon was shot dead along Owo-Ifon Road at Elegbeka in Ondo State while two others were abducted.

The wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor was also kidnapped along Owena-Akure road, and her abductors are holding her in captivity.

Also, there was a bank robbery in Ode Irele, in Irele, Ondo State, where two persons were reportedly shot and a nearby police station was attacked.