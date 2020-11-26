The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has denied allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him by the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Gbadamosi, who had earlier filed a lawsuit against Tokunbo Abiru, the candidate of APC for possessing two voter cards, said the suit against him by APC is “frivolous.”

Mr Gbadamosi also sought the disqualification of APC’s candidate for registering twice for a voter’s card, thereby violating Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

The APC had instituted a suit against the PDP candidate before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly falsifying his West African Examination Council certificate in the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the suit against him by APC, Mr Gbadamosi told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday that the claim that he forged a document amounts to libel and they would meet in court.

“It is a frivolous case that has no merit whatsoever, when we get to court, we will deal with it.

“How can a non-graduate do NYSC, is it possible? I’m not a graduate, I have never claimed to be a graduate. I have always said at every opportunity that I dropped out of LASU, so, how will I do NYSC?”

“If they are alleging that I forged anything, it is a libelous claim as far as I am concerned because I know that I haven’t forged, falsified or fabricated anything, ” Mr Gbadamosi said.

He said he has not been served with any process formally, but whatever the case may be, he will go to court and argue it out.

“The only reason they are doing all of this is because they know they are in a sharp corner, they have been caught hands down. Their candidate is not eligible to run for the elections and I have refused to sleep on my rights. I have gone to court to go and enforce that right,” he said.

As the Lagos East senatorial bye-election draws closer, the tussle between the two major political parties contesting for the position has heightened.

The APC spokesperson in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, had also issued a statement calling for the investigation and prosecution of Mr Gbadamosi.

According to Mr Oladejo, the APC wants the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “investigate and prosecute BOG for offences bordering on giving false information on oath in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC and absconding mandatory National Youth Service.”

In the suit filed by the APC before the court and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, APC is seeking to disqualify the PDP’s candidate from contesting the upcoming elections or any other elections having presented a falsified WAEC certificate to INEC.

“Whilst in the result presented to INEC, BOG is said to have sat for 5 subjects and obtained 4 credits, in the result online, he is said to have sat for 8 subjects and failed 3 incuding Mathematics and Bible Knowledge. It is believed by APC that the result submitted to INEC does not contain the accurate result obtained and hence same may have been falsified,” the party said.

It added that the suit questions how Mr Gbadamosi would have gained admission into the Lagos State University since he did not meet the admission requirements.

“There are also indications that the PDP senatorial candidate, Gbadamosi did not participate in the one year mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) as claimed. He filled Form EC9 that he attended the Lagos State University after obtaining his WAEC certificate in 1985, with results that evidently did not meet requirements for admission in the university,” the party said.

The party is also seeking to nullify or quash any votes which he may score during the upcoming elections.

The Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election comes up on December 5, to fill the vacant position at the Senate, following the demise of Bayo Oshinowo, the former Lagos East Senator, months ago.