The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has removed his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye.

The government did not give any reason for the removal of the lawyer from the state cabinet.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, gathered that the move is part of the governor’s bid to rework his cabinet ahead of his second tenure in office.

The governor would be inaugurated for his second term in February 2021.

Mr Akeredolu won re-election at the October 10 governorship election, defeating the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, respectively.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, on Monday, noted that in his place, the governor has nominated Charles Titiloye as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Mr Titiloye is a human rights activist and a renowned social critic.

He was a former secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure branch.

The new commissioner designate is also a Knight of the Catholic Church of the order of Saint Mulumba.

Mr Ajiboye said the nominee’s name would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye, SAN, that has just been removed for services rendered to the state,” the statement said.

“He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”