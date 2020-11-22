ADVERTISEMENT

An octogenarian, Dauda Adigun, has narrated how some operatives of the recently disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force killed a man in his guest house.

Mr Adigun, owner of Ilelabo Simin Oko Guest House in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, said eight operatives , who lodged in the guest house free of charge, perpetrated the act on July 18, 2020.

He made this known on Saturday at the Osun State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality, human rights violations and related extra-judicial killings.

The officers came to his guest house in November 2019 and he allowed them in since they claimed to have come for the protection of residents in the community.

Mr Adigun said the officers remained in his guest house until July 18, 2020 when he got a call that one of them had shot a guest simply identified as Ismaila.

The deceased corpse ,according to the petitioner, was seen in one of the two rooms that the SARS operatives occupied.

The corpse was later taken to a mortuary.

“The family of the deceased later buried the deceased on July 20 following the intervention of the Oluwo of Iwo who told them I knew nothing about the incident and that the officers had fled.”

Mr Adigun claimed that since the incident occurred, his hotel customers’ rate has reduced and the business near collapse.

He asked the panel for N6 million compensation to strengthen the business again.

“Since then, my guest house stopped having patronage as the community accused me of accommodating the operatives who killed a guest. I suffered great economic loss. I beg this panel to help my business with N6 million,” the petitioner said.

Meanwhile, the counsel to the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Britain Osei, admitted there was killing in the guest house but said the family of the deceased had agreed not to press charges.

Mr Osei argued that the low patronage at the guest house is caused by COVID-19 pandemic and not the killing by police officers.

The chairperson of the panel, Akin Oladimeji, a retired judge, thereafter adjourned the case till Friday, November 27, for further hearing.